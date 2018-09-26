Wed September 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India
India vs Afghanistan live cricket score streaming: Asia Cup 2018

India vs Afghanistan live cricket score streaming: Asia Cup 2018
PM Imran Khan seeks report to make Nacta potent

PM Imran Khan seeks report to make Nacta potent
Where is Maryam Nawaz?

Where is Maryam Nawaz?
Japanese apparel firm plans outsourcing from Pakistan

Japanese apparel firm plans outsourcing from Pakistan
UK action linked to evidence: Sajid

UK action linked to evidence: Sajid
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Live Coverage: Asia Cup 2018

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Live Coverage: Asia Cup 2018
Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
How many thrones does Buzdar need?

How many thrones does Buzdar need?
Policy without strategy?

Policy without strategy?

World

AFP
September 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Trump pledges new Middle East peace plan within months

UNITED NATIONS, United States: US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he would present a two-state peace plan for the Middle East in the coming months, voicing confidence the Palestinians would return to talks despite his unwavering support for Israel.

"I would say over the next two to three to four months," Trump said as he met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Trump for the first time said explicitly that he backed a two-state solution that would create an independent Palestine, saying: "That´s what I think works best, that´s my feeling."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door

Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door
Two arrested in Denmark for trying to supply Daesh with drones

Two arrested in Denmark for trying to supply Daesh with drones
10 Afghan children, 2 women dead in air strike: UN initial report

10 Afghan children, 2 women dead in air strike: UN initial report
Rosmah Mansor: Malaysia's First Lady, whose love for luxury goods became her downfall

Rosmah Mansor: Malaysia's First Lady, whose love for luxury goods became her downfall
Load More load more

Spotlight

Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door

Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door
Cosby sent to prison for three to 10 years

Cosby sent to prison for three to 10 years
Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi
Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap to get married in December

Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap to get married in December

Photos & Videos

Cosby sent to prison for three to 10 years

Cosby sent to prison for three to 10 years
Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot
Video: UN members laugh at Donald Trump

Video: UN members laugh at Donald Trump