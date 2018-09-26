Trump pledges new Middle East peace plan within months

UNITED NATIONS, United States: US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he would present a two-state peace plan for the Middle East in the coming months, voicing confidence the Palestinians would return to talks despite his unwavering support for Israel.

"I would say over the next two to three to four months," Trump said as he met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Trump for the first time said explicitly that he backed a two-state solution that would create an independent Palestine, saying: "That´s what I think works best, that´s my feeling."