Tue September 25, 2018
Sports

AFP
September 25, 2018

Du Plessis, Amla out of Zimbabwe series

Johannesburg: South African captain Faf du Plessis and batsman Hashim Amla were on Tuesday ruled out of a three-match one-day series against Zimbabwe because of injuries.

The first match is in Kimberley on Sunday.

Cricket South Africa announced that Du Plessis had not fully recovered from a shoulder injury he sustained in Sri Lanka in August.

He could be fit for a three-match Twenty20 international series against Zimbabwe starting on October 9. Amla injured a tendon in his left little finger in the Caribbean Premier League in the West Indies and will need three weeks to recover.

JP Duminy will captain South Africa in the one-day series, while Test opening batsman Dean Elgar has been added to the squad.

