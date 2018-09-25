Tue September 25, 2018
Web Desk
September 25, 2018

Saif Ali Khan exemplifies power in Baazaar's latest trailer

Mystery and thrill are about to take over the B-Town as Saif Ali Khan gears up to unveil his upcoming film ‘Baazaar’ with its trailer release unleashing a wave of anticipation amongst fans.

Gauravv K. Chawla’s directorial is playing with the themes of money, power, business and the stock market shows the 48-year-old megastar as an epitome of power and wisdom in the role of Shakun Kothari. 

The story treads ahead exploring the conflicting tale of business relations at variance with one thinking from the heart and the other from his brain.

Aside from the Race actor, the film is featuring some of Bolylwood’s finest names including Rohan Mehra, Radhika Apte, Chitrangda Singh, Denzil Smith, Atul Kulkarni, Pawan Chopra and many others.

Produced by Nikkhil Advani and others, the film is all set to hit theaters on October 26th 2018. 

