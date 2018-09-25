Afghanistan win toss, bat against India in Asia Cup Super Four

DUBAI: Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan won the toss and opted to bat in the Super Four Asia Cup match against India in Dubai on Tuesday.

The match is inconsequential as title holders India have already qualified for the final to be played in Dubai on Friday while Afghanistan are out of contention.

The second finalist will be decided in the last Super Four game between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

India have rested skipper Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal with Mahendra Singh Dhoni taking over as captain and leading he team for the 200th time in a one-day international.

Afghanistan included Najibullah Zadran for Samiullah Shinwari.

Teams:

India: MS Dhoni (captain), KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddhart Kaul

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan (captain), Mohammad Shahzad, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Ihsanullah Janat

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite (WIS) and Anis ur Rahman (BAN)

Tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)