World Bank reveals Pakistan, India potential trade stands at $37 billion

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank has revealed in its report that potential trade between Pakistan and India stands at $37 billion as compared to the actual $2 billion.



‘A Glass Half Full: The Promise of Regional Trade in South Asia’ was revealed on Monday. It says “without artificial barriers, Pakistan and Indian potential trade should be $37 billion.”

Gravity models show that total goods trade within South Asia could be worth $67 billion rather than the actual trade of only $23 billion. Formal trade between India and Pakistan could, for instance, be 15-fold more than current levels, according to the report.

The report highlighted the key factors and a long list of product restrictions in bilateral trade.

It added that Pakistan and India continue to maintain long, sensitive lists of items on which no tariff concessions are granted.

It further says Pakistan has a list of 936 items and almost 18 percent of tariff lines that apply to imports from SAFRA, South Asian Free Trade countries while India maintains list of 25 items, the report highlighted the factors behind lack of trade.

The WB report further says Pakistan allows only 138 items to be imported from India over the Attari–Wagah land route.

Currently the bilateral trade between Pakistan and India stands $2 billion.