Malala says youth won't accept world where decisions for their future are made in rooms

NEW YORK: The youngest-ever Nobel Prize laureate and the Pakistani activist for female education, Malala Yousafzai, who is attending the United Nations Youth2030 conference, has said that the youth will not accept a world where decisions of their future are made in rooms in which they cannot enter.



In her tweet on Tuesday, Malala Yousafzai warmly felicitated the young leaders for participating the United Nations Youth2030 conference which is being held at the New York.

Seeking opportunity for the youth in decision making worldwide, the noble laureate further said; "We will not accept a world where decisions of their future are made in rooms in which we cannot enter."

She is attending the United Nations Youth2030 conference being held at the New York to highlight the the role of youth in coming future.

Pakistan's Malala Yousafzai has become an internationally recognised symbol of motivation for the women the youth for her active role to promote education and awareness campaign.

In 2014, Yousafzai became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17 in recognition of her efforts for children's rights.







