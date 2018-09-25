Mon September 24, 2018
Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 25, 2018

Malala says youth won't accept world where decisions for their future are made in rooms

NEW YORK: The youngest-ever Nobel Prize laureate and the Pakistani activist for female education, Malala Yousafzai, who is attending the United Nations Youth2030 conference, has said that the youth will not accept a world where decisions of their future are made in rooms in which they cannot enter.

In her tweet on Tuesday, Malala Yousafzai  warmly felicitated  the young leaders for  participating the United Nations Youth2030 conference which is being held at the New York.

Seeking opportunity for the  youth in decision making worldwide,  the noble laureate further said; "We will not accept a world where decisions of their future are made in rooms in which we cannot enter."

She  is attending the United Nations Youth2030 conference being held at the New York to highlight the  the role of youth  in coming future.

Pakistan's Malala Yousafzai has become an internationally recognised symbol of  motivation for the women  the youth for her active role to promote education and awareness campaign.

In 2014, Yousafzai became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17 in recognition of her efforts for children's rights.



