Mon September 24, 2018
Fashion

AFP
September 24, 2018

Tool belts and cycling shorts trending at Milan Fashion Week

MILAN: From Dolce & Gabbana´s opera and Prada techno beats to Robbie Williams performing at Emporio Armani, Milan Fashion Week offered a sparkling, colourful extravaganza. Ahead of Tuesday´s closing shows, we take a look at some of next season´s biggest trends.

Racing back to the 80s

Apart from big hair and legwarmers, the eighties also gave us high-waisted cycling shorts. These are now making a major comeback, except that this time they´re not relegated to the sports arena.

Worn with heels or chunky trainers, models running for Fila, Fendi and Cavalli paired the mid-thigh shorts with cinched jackets and belted shirts. For slightly more conservative tastes, Ferragamo and Antonio Marras have put a chic spin on their bermuda version.

Under your belt

Designers have looked to an unlikely source of inspiration for one of the coming season´s top trends -- the world of DYI. The reinvented tool belt is the ultimate accessory for a style that´s both practical and chic.

While Fendi, Tod´s and Ferragamo have opted for elegant leather versions, Prada and Fila bank on a sportier nylon look. From the smartphone to lipstick, there´s a pocket for everything, solving the issue of having to rummage through your bag.

Crazy for cognac

Expect cognac to become a staple colour in your wardrobe next season. From light golden hues to toasted chestnut shades, it featured heavily in outfits inspired by safari, jungle and military looks in Milan this week.

Max Mara and Ferragamo went all out and dressed their models from head to toe in cognac tones. The Fendi collection, meanwhile, featured large cognac-coloured pockets on transparent coats or on a corset dress.

Light touch

The new collections showcased innovative textiles as designers sought to push boundaries and play with high-tech materials. Emporio Armani and Fendi used breathable, micro-perforated fabrics for some of their outfits.

Chez Missoni preferred a more traditional style with delicate hand-stitched materials.

Ethnic inspiration

Yves Saint-Laurent may have been the first to use ethnic elements in his work but since then numerous designers have followed suit and weaved travel memories into their collections.

Moroccan handicraft provided a key inspiration on Milan runways this week. Robert Cavalli used sequins and bobbles on shorts and tops, while Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini flaunted caftans and scarf dresses.

Other far-flung influences on display included Japan, Ethiopia and Benin.

