Kayes and Mahmudullah lift Bangladesh to 249-7

ABU DHABI: Mahmudullah Riyad and Imarul Kayes knocked half centuries to lift Bangladesh to a fighting 249-7 in their Super Four Stage match against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Riyad scored 81-ball 74 with two sixes and three boundaries while Kayes -- recalled as a back-up to strengthen the batting -- made 89 ball 72 not out to help Bangladesh recover from a precarious 5-87 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Opener Liton Das scored 41 and Mushfiqur Rahim made 33 but Bangaldesh - who won the toss and batted -- owed their total to a solid 128-run stand for the sixth wicket between Riyad and Kayes.

Kayes gave good support to Riyad as the two built the innings after Bangladesh´s star batsman Shakib Al Hasan was run out for nought.

Kayes hit six boundaries as Bangladesh played the dangerous spinning duo of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman who managed a wicket each.

Both Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who have lost their opening Super Four matches, need a win to stay in the hunt for the September 28th final in Dubai.