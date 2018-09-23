Sun September 23, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
September 23, 2018

COAS attends funeral prayer of Shaheed soldiers

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa attended the funeral prayer of Shaheed soldiers, who embraced Shahadat in an operation in North Wazirastan yesterday.

The funeral prayer was held at Rawalpindi on Sunday and the bodies are being sent to respective native towns for burial with full military honour.

