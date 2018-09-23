COAS attends funeral prayer of Shaheed soldiers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa attended the funeral prayer of Shaheed soldiers, who embraced Shahadat in an operation in North Wazirastan yesterday.
The funeral prayer was held at Rawalpindi on Sunday and the bodies are being sent to respective native towns for burial with full military honour.
ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa attended the funeral prayer of Shaheed soldiers, who embraced Shahadat in an operation in North Wazirastan yesterday.
The funeral prayer was held at Rawalpindi on Sunday and the bodies are being sent to respective native towns for burial with full military honour.
Comments