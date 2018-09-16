Sun September 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Mismatch between Imran Khan’s words and Punjab govt’s deeds!

Mismatch between Imran Khan’s words and Punjab govt’s deeds!
CJP, Saad exchange harsh words

CJP, Saad exchange harsh words
Pakistan IT exports create history

Pakistan IT exports create history

A Marxist disowned by comrades

A Marxist disowned by comrades
Imran's close friend ‘not interested’ in ambassadorial role

Imran's close friend ‘not interested’ in ambassadorial role
NAB moves SC against IHC order to take up Sharifs’ pleas

NAB moves SC against IHC order to take up Sharifs’ pleas
Opposing dam can be treason: CJP

Opposing dam can be treason: CJP
Pakistan to play Hong Kong in Asia Cup today

Pakistan to play Hong Kong in Asia Cup today
15 injured as train derails in Punjab

15 injured as train derails in Punjab
Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt

Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt

World

AFP
September 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

US to impose tariffs on $200 bn in Chinese goods: reports

Washington: US President Donald Trump has decided to impose tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports and could make the announcement in the coming days, US media reported.

Citing anonymous sources, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal reported that the tariffs would be set at 10 percent.

Trump has already imposed 25 percent tariffs on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum, as well as 25 percent on $50 billion in goods from China.

The prospect of new tariffs undercuts hopes of an imminent reduction in trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

On Thursday, China had welcomed a US offer to hold fresh trade talks, providing some hope the world´s top two economies could step back from the brink of an all-out trade war.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Victoria Beckham debuts at home to celebrate decade in fashion

Victoria Beckham debuts at home to celebrate decade in fashion
WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

Daily horoscope for Sunday, September 16, 2018

Daily horoscope for Sunday, September 16, 2018
At least 25 die in Philippine typhoon havoc, rescue official says

At least 25 die in Philippine typhoon havoc, rescue official says
Load More load more

Spotlight

Sri Lanka suffer humiliating defeat from Bangladesh in Asia Cup opener

Sri Lanka suffer humiliating defeat from Bangladesh in Asia Cup opener
Efforts to be made for providing sports facilities to youth: Shireen Mazari

Efforts to be made for providing sports facilities to youth: Shireen Mazari
Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt

Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt
Pakistan look to begin Asia Cup campaign in style

Pakistan look to begin Asia Cup campaign in style

Photos & Videos

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC