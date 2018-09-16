Sat September 15, 2018
World

AFP
September 16, 2018

Israeli missiles target Damascus airport: state media

DAMASCUS: An Israeli missile attack targeted the Syrian capital´s airport late Saturday, activating air defences which shot down a number of the projectiles, state news agency SANA reported.

"Our air defences responded to an Israeli missile attack on Damascus international airport and shot down a number of hostile missiles," a military source said, quoted by SANA.

The agency, without giving any information on casualties or damage, posted footage and images of the air defences being activated.

In a shaky video, a small, bright explosion is seen in the night sky, with city lights in the distance.

The Israeli military declined to comment on the incident.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said Saturday´s strikes hit a weapons depot outside the airport.

"The missiles, suspected to be Israeli, destroyed an arms warehouse near the Damascus international airport," Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP.

He had no immediate information on casualties.

