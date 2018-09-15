Gerard Butler saves the Russian President in new 'Hunter Killer' trailer

Hollywood is buckling up to unleash a new wave of action and thrill with its upcoming, highly anticipated release titled ‘Hunter Killer’.



The Donovan Marsh directorial is showcasing the story of the Russian president getting seized by his own defence minister during his visit to a Northern Marine base. Amidst the chaos, Joe Glass under his commandment stirs forward a U.S submarine into Russian water to rescue the abducted president all the while trying to dodge the spark of a third world war.

The action-packed thriller is starring prominent names from Hollywood including Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman, Zane Holtz, Caroline Goodall, Linda Cardellini, Common, Michael Nyqvist, Toby Stephens and many more.

Produced by Gerard Butler and others, the film is all set to hit theaters on October 26 2018.