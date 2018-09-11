Tue September 11, 2018
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz passes away in London

Malala deeply saddened over demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

Six more cabinet members sworn in

PTI's Mian Soomro refuses to be sworn in as state minister

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz to be buried at Jati Umrah

Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif's last words to Kulsoom Nawaz

Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif, expresses grief over Kulsoom's demise

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

AFP
September 11, 2018

Anderson breaks record for most Test wickets by a fast bowler

LONDON: England´s James Anderson broke the record for the most Test wickets by a fast bowler on Tuesday, claiming his 564th scalp to overtake Australia great Glenn McGrath.

The veteran seamer, 36, went past McGrath with his third wicket of India´s second innings in the fifth Test at the Oval.

Anderson knocked out Mohammed Shami´s middle stump as the tourists were bowled out for 345.

England won the match by 118 runs and the series 4-1.

Retired spin bowlers occupy the top three places on the overall list of Test wicket-takers -- Sri Lankan off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan took 800 wickets, ahead of Australia´s Shane Warne (708) and India´s Anil Kumble (619).

