Anderson breaks record for most Test wickets by a fast bowler

LONDON: England´s James Anderson broke the record for the most Test wickets by a fast bowler on Tuesday, claiming his 564th scalp to overtake Australia great Glenn McGrath.
The veteran seamer, 36, went past McGrath with his third wicket of India´s second innings in the fifth Test at the Oval.
Anderson knocked out Mohammed Shami´s middle stump as the tourists were bowled out for 345.
England won the match by 118 runs and the series 4-1.
Retired spin bowlers occupy the top three places on the overall list of Test wicket-takers -- Sri Lankan off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan took 800 wickets, ahead of Australia´s Shane Warne (708) and India´s Anil Kumble (619).
