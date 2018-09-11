Tue September 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz passes away in London

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz passes away in London
Malala deeply saddened over demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

Malala deeply saddened over demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz
Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China
Six more cabinet members sworn in

Six more cabinet members sworn in
PTI's Mian Soomro refuses to be sworn in as state minister

PTI's Mian Soomro refuses to be sworn in as state minister
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz to be buried at Jati Umrah

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz to be buried at Jati Umrah
Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz

Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz
Task force to help reform NAB laws: minister

Task force to help reform NAB laws: minister
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT
Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Malala deeply saddened over demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

LONDON: Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai has expressed heartfelt condolences over the demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

In a tweet, Malala expressed heartfelt condolences to all family members of Kulsoom Nawaz and prayed for the departed soul.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of the former First Lady of Pakistan Begum Kalsoom Nawaz,” she tweeted.

Malala also lauded political struggle and courage of the Pakistan’s three-time first lady, saying it will be remembered.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Private schools in Sindh ordered to return extra fees

Private schools in Sindh ordered to return extra fees
70th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam observed

70th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam observed
PM Imran reviews progress on merger of tribal areas with KP

PM Imran reviews progress on merger of tribal areas with KP
NAB summons assets' details of Captain (retd) Safdar, Maryam Nawaz

NAB summons assets' details of Captain (retd) Safdar, Maryam Nawaz
Load More load more

Spotlight

Gang of hackers seizes WhatsApp accounts of Karachi users

Gang of hackers seizes WhatsApp accounts of Karachi users

Kapil Dev extends his well wishes on PM Imran’s victory

Kapil Dev extends his well wishes on PM Imran’s victory
Social media mourns the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

Social media mourns the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz
Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Photos & Videos

Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz

Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz
Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'