Malala deeply saddened over demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

LONDON: Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai has expressed heartfelt condolences over the demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.



In a tweet, Malala expressed heartfelt condolences to all family members of Kulsoom Nawaz and prayed for the departed soul.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of the former First Lady of Pakistan Begum Kalsoom Nawaz,” she tweeted.

Malala also lauded political struggle and courage of the Pakistan’s three-time first lady, saying it will be remembered.