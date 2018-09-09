Sun September 09, 2018
Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams

The abandoned Article 27

History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy

Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today

Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad

PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16

PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz

Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

World

AFP
September 9, 2018

Share

'Shaken' Geert Wilders says no blasphemous caricatures contest,for now

CERNOBBIO: Dutch lawmaker and anti-Islam campaigner Geert Wilders has said he has no plans, for now, to revive blasphemous caricatures contest after it emerged as a motive for a stabbing in Amsterdam last week.

Wilders, speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Italy, expressed shock over the attack, in which a man stabbed and injured two American tourists at Amsterdam´s central station. 

Dutch media identified the assailant as a 19-year-old Afghan. 

The attack came after Wilders cancelled plans to hold the cartoon competition, which had also drawn a complaint by  Pakistan´s new foreign minister.

"For now I will not be doing it soon again, for sure," Wilders told Reuters at the Ambrosetti conference, where he had been invited to speak on the future of the European Union.

"On the one hand you say that you should never give in to people who threaten to use violence against freedom of speech," he said, adding that he had spent 15 years living in safe houses and escorted by a security detail due to constant death threats.

"If it would have been only about me, I would have continued and done it again but it was not only about me -- it was about innocent people," he said.

