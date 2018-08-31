Imran Khan’s govt cuts petrol, diesel prices

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan’s government has cut petroleum product prices effective from September 01, Geo News reported.



According to the Ministry of Finance, petrol price has been slashed by Rs2.41 per litre, high speed diesel by Rs6.37, Kerosene oil by 46 paisa and Light Diesel by 59 paisa.

The new price will be effective from midnight today.

Following cut, the new price of petrol stands at Rs92.83 per litre, High Speed Diesel Rs 106.57, Kerosene Oil Rs 83.50 and Light Diesel Rs 75.96 per litre.