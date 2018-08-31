On-board with Iram Habib: First Muslim woman from Kashmir becomes pilot

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SRINAGAR: Amidst all the turmoil in the war-torn Kashmir, there are individuals who continue to triumph over mayhem repeatedly. With a burning passion of a thousand suns, thirty-year-old Iram has become the first Kashmiri Muslim woman to render services as a pilot.
Iram’s recruitment at a private airline as a licensed pilot is due next month.
She is to succeed Tanvi Raina, a Kashmiri Pandit, who joined Air India as the Valley’s first woman pilot in 2016.
To achieve her dreams of becoming a pilot, Iram even had to relinquish acquiring a doctorate in forestry.
In conversation with an Indian daily, Iram, who is currently undertraining in Delhi to get a commercial pilot license, said, “Everyone was surprised to find that I am a Kashmiri Muslim doing flying but I went ahead to achieve my goal.”
Moreover, she received formal training as pilot in Miami, US in 2016.
SRINAGAR: Amidst all the turmoil in the war-torn Kashmir, there are individuals who continue to triumph over mayhem repeatedly. With a burning passion of a thousand suns, thirty-year-old Iram has become the first Kashmiri Muslim woman to render services as a pilot.
Iram’s recruitment at a private airline as a licensed pilot is due next month.
She is to succeed Tanvi Raina, a Kashmiri Pandit, who joined Air India as the Valley’s first woman pilot in 2016.
To achieve her dreams of becoming a pilot, Iram even had to relinquish acquiring a doctorate in forestry.
In conversation with an Indian daily, Iram, who is currently undertraining in Delhi to get a commercial pilot license, said, “Everyone was surprised to find that I am a Kashmiri Muslim doing flying but I went ahead to achieve my goal.”
Moreover, she received formal training as pilot in Miami, US in 2016.
Comments