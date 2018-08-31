Fri August 31, 2018
Web Desk
August 31, 2018

On-board with Iram Habib: First Muslim woman from Kashmir becomes pilot

SRINAGAR: Amidst all the turmoil in the war-torn Kashmir, there are individuals who continue to triumph over mayhem repeatedly. With a burning passion of a thousand suns, thirty-year-old Iram has become the first Kashmiri Muslim woman to render services as a pilot.

Iram’s recruitment  at a private airline as a licensed pilot  is due next month.

She is to succeed Tanvi Raina, a Kashmiri Pandit, who joined Air India as the Valley’s first woman pilot in 2016.

To achieve her dreams of becoming a pilot, Iram even had to relinquish acquiring a doctorate in forestry.

In conversation with an Indian daily, Iram, who is currently undertraining in Delhi to get a commercial pilot license, said, “Everyone was surprised to find that I am a Kashmiri Muslim doing flying but I went ahead to achieve my goal.” 

Moreover, she received formal training as pilot in Miami, US in 2016. 

