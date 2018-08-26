'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha

'Load Wedding' has managed to top the competition among other homegrown films 'Jawani Phir Nahi Aani 2' and 'Parwaz Hai Junoon', fetching a whopping Rs 5.5 crore success just within three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

It was a Mehwish Hayat and Fahad Mustafa on-screen duo for a ‘big fat Punjabi wedding’ that many of us desire, not withstanding what our pockets mumble— which paced ahead of Hamza Abbasi and Kubra Khan starrer ‘Parwaz Hai Junoon’ and a quatro power film ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Aani 2’, featuring Humayun Saeed, Sarwat Gillani, Kubra Khan, and Mawra Hocane.

Another strong production much ahead in the match for now is 'Teefa in Trouble' that has collected over 30 crore in Pakistan and is still going strong (in its fifth week).

However, 'Load Wedding', owing to its appealing love story, lively characters, power music, and loads of colour depicting a picturesque Punjab put on reel by filmmakers Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza, has achieved Rs 5.5 crore within just three festive days of Eid-ul-Azha.

'Load Wedding, a production of Geo Films and Filmwala Pictures, also did well across overseas cinemas for its collaboration with Zee Studios— donning a fair chance that the movie may score as one of Pakistan’s biggest hits in the coming days.







