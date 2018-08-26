Sun August 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PM picks competent officers but avoids principle of right man for right job

PM picks competent officers but avoids principle of right man for right job
Europe and the BRI

Europe and the BRI
The opposition’s dilemmas

The opposition’s dilemmas
Stolen asset recovery

Stolen asset recovery
PMLN leader offers help to PTI govt in launching two new PTV channels

PMLN leader offers help to PTI govt in launching two new PTV channels

Irresponsible statement: Rahul Gandhi supports idea of surgical strikes in Pakistan!

Irresponsible statement: Rahul Gandhi supports idea of surgical strikes in Pakistan!
What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain

What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain
Punjab to play leading role in 100-day plan, says CM

Punjab to play leading role in 100-day plan, says CM
Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed

Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed
US senator John McCain dead at 81: office

US senator John McCain dead at 81: office

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha

'Load Wedding' has managed to top the competition among other homegrown films 'Jawani Phir Nahi Aani 2' and 'Parwaz Hai Junoon', fetching  a whopping Rs 5.5 crore success just  within three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

It was a Mehwish Hayat and Fahad Mustafa on-screen duo for a ‘big fat Punjabi wedding’ that many of us desire, not withstanding what our pockets mumble— which paced ahead of Hamza Abbasi and Kubra Khan starrer ‘Parwaz Hai Junoon’ and a quatro power film  ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Aani 2’, featuring Humayun Saeed, Sarwat Gillani, Kubra Khan, and Mawra Hocane.

Another strong production much ahead in the match for now is 'Teefa in Trouble' that has collected over 30 crore in Pakistan and is still going strong (in its fifth week).

However, 'Load Wedding', owing to its appealing love story, lively characters, power music, and loads of colour depicting a picturesque Punjab put on reel by filmmakers Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza, has  achieved  Rs 5.5 crore within just three festive days of Eid-ul-Azha.

'Load Wedding, a production of Geo Films and Filmwala Pictures, also did well across overseas cinemas for its collaboration with Zee Studios— donning a fair chance that the movie may score as one of Pakistan’s biggest hits in the coming days.

Official trailer of Load Wedding  



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

I am not very optimistic about Indian film industry: Naseeruddin-Shah

I am not very optimistic about Indian film industry: Naseeruddin-Shah
Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report
Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

George Clooney tops the list of world's best-paid actors

George Clooney tops the list of world's best-paid actors
Load More load more

Spotlight

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons
'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha
Victim has ‘no comments’ after PTI fines MPA Imran Ali Shah over roadside abuse

Victim has ‘no comments’ after PTI fines MPA Imran Ali Shah over roadside abuse
Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Photos & Videos

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell
What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain

What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s