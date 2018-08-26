Sun August 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PM picks competent officers but avoids principle of right man for right job

PM picks competent officers but avoids principle of right man for right job
Hugs and hate

Hugs and hate
The FATF tightrope

The FATF tightrope
Journey to ‘Naya Pakistan’ has kicked off: Buzdar

Journey to ‘Naya Pakistan’ has kicked off: Buzdar
PTI govt’s decision of channels for kids, cricket lauded

PTI govt’s decision of channels for kids, cricket lauded
Irresponsible statement: Rahul Gandhi supports idea of surgical strikes in Pakistan!

Irresponsible statement: Rahul Gandhi supports idea of surgical strikes in Pakistan!
Jogezai denies excusing from governorship

Jogezai denies excusing from governorship
Punjab to play leading role in 100-day plan, says CM

Punjab to play leading role in 100-day plan, says CM
Realising the dream of ‘Naya Pakistan’

Realising the dream of ‘Naya Pakistan’
US senator John McCain dead at 81: office

US senator John McCain dead at 81: office

World

AFP
August 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Flood toll in India´s Kerala rises to 445

KOCHI, INDIA: The death toll from devastating floods in the southern Indian state of Kerala rose to 445 Sunday with the discovery of 28 more bodies as the waters recede and a massive cleanup gathers pace, government officials said.

Around a million people are still packed into temporary relief camps and 15 are reported missing even as the government mounts an operation to clean homes and public places that have been filled with dirt and sand left by the floods.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a tweet said that more than 130,000 flood-hit houses had been cleaned, or nearly a third of those affected.

Authorities are also in the process of restoring electricity connections.

People returning to their homes have been told to stay alert as receding waters leave behind a glut of snakes. State authorities and wildlife experts have formed teams to come to the aid of those who have found snakes in their home, according to local media.

With death toll rising daily, Kerala authorities said "due process will be followed to ascertain if all these deaths are flood related".

A 68-year-old man committed suicide Wednesday after seeing the state of his home at Kothad in Ernakulam district. A 19-year-old boy took his own life earlier in the week because his school certificates were destroyed by the floods, police said.

The government says that more than 10,000 kilometres (6,000 miles) of roads have been destroyed or damaged while a legislator said 50,000 houses had been wiped out.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

China's Didi suspends carpool service after murder

China's Didi suspends carpool service after murder
Two dead, 241 injured in 6.0 quake in western Iran: officials

Two dead, 241 injured in 6.0 quake in western Iran: officials
Daily horoscope for Sunday, August 26, 2018

Daily horoscope for Sunday, August 26, 2018
Trump social media ‘censorship’ claim is fake but widely believed

Trump social media ‘censorship’ claim is fake but widely believed
Load More load more

Spotlight

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons
Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report
Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Photos & Videos

Pakistan's Muhammad Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell

Pakistan's Muhammad Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell
Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s