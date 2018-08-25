Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

A Muslim man has won the hearts of people after footage of him offering namaz in a gurdwara took over the social media with the Sikhs inside appearing to be entirely accepting of the act.



The video circulating online shows a Muslim man praying in a gurdwara in Malaysia while a gurbani was being recited while the Sikhs around him seemed to be entirely at ease with the presence of someone outside of their faith present during their religious ritual.

According to hearsay, the Muslim man had found his way into the gurdwara when he couldn't find a nearby mosque.

The video filmed by someone inside the place of worship shows the man pray for two minutes after which he left quietly.

The video has received a tremendous response online with users all over the world showering love and support to the tranquil act of coexistence between two religions.



