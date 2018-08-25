Sat August 25, 2018
Web Desk
August 25, 2018

Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?

Whatsapp recently introduced a number of different product changes in order to curb rumors as part of its crackdown on the viral spread of hateful misinformation.

Facebook has also introduced plenty of measures to discourage spread of fake news.

While it remains unclear to what extent the Facebook and Whatsapp messaging service have succeeded in their efforts, both the platforms are still a big source  of fake news and misinformation.

The spread of misinformation in Pakistan has witnessed a new surge after the new government took reins of the country following July 25 election.

Among many rumors and fake news being circulated on Whatsapp, the one about withdrawal of Rs5000 currency notes and design change of currency notes of Rs50, 100,500, 1000 has aroused the users' interest.

"Decision made to change design of all notes having denomination from 50 and 1000. Decision made to ban Rs5000 note. Great decision," read the message that is being discussed on Whatsapp.

 Without mentioning the platform where the decision might have been made, the Whatsapp message is attributed to newly appointed Finance Minister Asad Umar.

A little research into this message shows that it has no authenticity and Mr Umar has not talked about the demonetization  of currency notes or change of their designs since he  assumed charge of his ministry .  

