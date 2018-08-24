Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral

After some really cool challenges like those of ‘ice bucket challenge’ and ‘Kiki Challenge’ that blew social media away, now something as fun as creepy it looks like is making its place on almost all of tweets popping on social media.

Footballer Dele Alli has introduced a new trend on social media with his viral hand celebrations. The picture, which featured the player covering both eyes with looped fingers, has created quite a buzz around, with many trying different ways of covering their eyes while copying him. However, the team-mate Georges-Kevin N’Koudou failed to copy Alli, it seems like many people are succeeding at the ‘The Dele Alli Challenge’.

Alli performed the viral hand celebration after he scored against Newcastle at St James’ Park, people clearly don’t need a reason to give this challenge a try. Even though Alli is the one being widely associated with this new craze, Manchester United's Jesse Lingard also insisted that he was the one behind the craze, stated a Daily Mail report.

Adding on, Lingard even took to Instagram to show the evidence of doing the challenge back in June, days before Dele Alli attempted it.

People now are documenting their versions of the viral challenge that is grabbing eye balls at the present moment.



