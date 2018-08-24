Wed August 22, 2018
New controversy hits Pak-US ties

New controversy hits Pak-US ties
The desert of the real

The desert of the real
Reaching the grassroots

Reaching the grassroots
Naya style of a Naya PM

Naya style of a Naya PM
PM Imran Khan offers humanitarian assistance to India after floods in Kerala

PM Imran Khan offers humanitarian assistance to India after floods in Kerala
China willing to play role in improving Pakistan-India ties

China willing to play role in improving Pakistan-India ties
Cabinet likely to ban discretionary funds of PM Imran, ministers

Cabinet likely to ban discretionary funds of PM Imran, ministers
Imran Khan arrives at FO for briefing

Imran Khan arrives at FO for briefing
Ahmed Nawaz, boy who survived APS attack, aces O-level exams

Ahmed Nawaz, boy who survived APS attack, aces O-level exams

S.Africa lashes Trump over land 'seizures' tweet

S.Africa lashes Trump over land ‘seizures’ tweet

World

Web Desk
August 24, 2018

Share

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral

After some really cool challenges like those of ‘ice bucket challenge’ and ‘Kiki Challenge’ that blew social media away, now something as fun as creepy it looks like is making its place on almost all of  tweets popping on social media.

Footballer Dele Alli has introduced a new trend on social media with his viral hand celebrations. The picture, which featured the player covering both eyes with looped fingers, has created quite a buzz around, with many trying different ways of covering their eyes while copying him. However, the team-mate Georges-Kevin N’Koudou failed to copy Alli, it seems like many people are succeeding at the ‘The Dele Alli Challenge’.

Alli performed the viral hand celebration after he scored against Newcastle at St James’ Park, people clearly don’t need a reason to give this challenge a try. Even though Alli is the one being widely associated with this new craze, Manchester United's Jesse Lingard also insisted that he was the one behind the craze, stated a Daily Mail report.

Adding on, Lingard even took to Instagram to show the evidence of doing the challenge back in June, days before Dele Alli attempted it. 

People now are documenting their versions of the viral challenge that is grabbing  eye balls at the present moment.


Comments

Latest News

More From World

Nine-year-old boy dies after beating by Buddhist monk

Nine-year-old boy dies after beating by Buddhist monk
Tunisian youth creates unique online platform to unite female entrepreneurs

Tunisian youth creates unique online platform to unite female entrepreneurs

China to keep hitting back at U.S. over trade: finance minister

China to keep hitting back at U.S. over trade: finance minister
Spotted: The coolest cat in town!

Spotted: The coolest cat in town!
Spotlight

England recall Vince as Bairstow cover for fourth Test

England recall Vince as Bairstow cover for fourth Test
Bakhtawar Bhutto reminds Pakistanis of neglected civic duty this Eid-ul-Azha

Bakhtawar Bhutto reminds Pakistanis of neglected civic duty this Eid-ul-Azha
Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha

Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha
Trump declares emergency as Hawaii braces for hurricane

Trump declares emergency as Hawaii braces for hurricane

Photos & Videos

Spotted: The coolest cat in town!

Spotted: The coolest cat in town!
British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims

British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims
'The Donkey King' trailer: All you wanted to know!

‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!
Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight