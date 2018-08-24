Wed August 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PM Imran Khan offers humanitarian assistance to India after floods in Kerala

PM Imran Khan offers humanitarian assistance to India after floods in Kerala
Police kill two suspected robbers in Karachi encounter

Police kill two suspected robbers in Karachi encounter
Saudi Arabia seeks death penalty for Israa: Rights groups

Saudi Arabia seeks death penalty for Israa: Rights groups
Naya style of a Naya PM

Naya style of a Naya PM
PM Imran Khan summons federal cabinet meeting on 3rd day of Eid

PM Imran Khan summons federal cabinet meeting on 3rd day of Eid
Kuldip Nayar passes away

Kuldip Nayar passes away
Can Imran Khan bring Pakistan in from the diplomatic cold?

Can Imran Khan bring Pakistan in from the diplomatic cold?
Fire engulfs superstore in Karachi

Fire engulfs superstore in Karachi
Fawad Chaudhry presented dollar garland in Jhelum

Fawad Chaudhry presented dollar garland in Jhelum
Trump denies wrongdoing, slams Cohen 'stories' on hush payments

Trump denies wrongdoing, slams Cohen 'stories' on hush payments

World

APP
August 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

In US, HPV-related cancers on rise

WASHINGTON: Despite rising vaccination rates, cancers related to human papillomavirus, a common sexually transmitted infection, are on the rise in the United States, particularly cancers of the head, neck and throat, officials said Thursday.

In men, most of the increase was in head, neck and throat cancers, while in women, cases of HPV-related anal cancer rose, according to a report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"From 1999 to 2015, the number of HPV-associated cancers increased from 30,000 to over 43,000 annually," said the report.

Even though vaccinations against HPV have been on the rise in recent years, the CDC said the increase in cancers is "likely due to increased HPV exposure over the past few decades."

Cervical cancer rates continue to decline -- about 1.6 percent annually since 1999 -- thanks to screening and early detection, added the report.

But there is no recommended screening for other HPV-associated cancers.

"HPV vaccination can prevent infection with the HPV types most strongly associated with cancer," said the CDC report.

"Increasing HPV vaccination rates among young males and females could prevent many cancers."

The CDC said that last year, nearly 66 percent of adolescents aged 13-17 received the first dose in the vaccine series, and nearly 49 percent of adolescents received all the recommended doses to complete the series.

"This vaccine is the best way to protect our youth from developing cancers caused by HPV infection," said CDC Director Robert Redfield.

After adjusting for rises in population, the overall rate of all HPV cancers in US women declined 0.4 percent from 1999 to 2015, largely due to drops in cervical cancer thanks to better screening, the report said.

In men, the rate of HPV cancers rose 2.4 percent over the same period.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Knifeman kills mother, sister in Paris suburb attack

Knifeman kills mother, sister in Paris suburb attack
Trump says market would ´crash´ if he were impeached

Trump says market would ´crash´ if he were impeached
Austrian man tries to board train with horse

Austrian man tries to board train with horse
New Zealand´s pedal-powered politician has baby boy

New Zealand´s pedal-powered politician has baby boy
Load More load more

Spotlight

England recall Vince as Bairstow cover for fourth Test

England recall Vince as Bairstow cover for fourth Test
Bakhtawar Bhutto reminds Pakistanis of neglected civic duty this Eid-ul-Azha

Bakhtawar Bhutto reminds Pakistanis of neglected civic duty this Eid-ul-Azha
Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha

Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha
First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

Photos & Videos

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers
British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims

British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims
‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!

‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!
Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight