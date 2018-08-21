Pakistan, India foreign ministers likely to meet in September?

NEW DELHI: Pakistan and India are looking at the possibility of a meeting between their foreign ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Sushma Swaraj on the sidelines of 73rd session of United Nations General Assembly in September.



This was reported by Indian media citing diplomatic sources.

Qureshi and Sushma will likely represent their countries at the UNGA which will begin on September 18 in New York.

Time of India reported that there is no official proposal for the meeting of Qureshi and Sushma, however, the diplomatic sources said there is understanding among both sides that they should make use of this opportunity for a significant contact between two countries.

Dialogue is the only way forward for ties between Pakistan and India, foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Monday, fuelling hopes of a thaw in relations.