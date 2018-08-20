Mon August 20, 2018
Web Desk
August 20, 2018

Ghilaf-e-Kaaba changing ceremony begins in Makkah

MAKKAH: The annual ceremony to change the Ghilaf-e-Kaaba began in early morning today (Thursday) in Saudi Arabia, where millions of Muslims have gathered to perform the Hajj. The new cover has been prepared with estimated 120 kg pure gold, 100 kg silver and 670 kg silk fiber.

The covering cloth of the Kaaba, known as Kiswa, is changed on 9th Zilhaj every year after Fajr prayer on the day of Arafat that is main pillar of the Hajj. The new cover has been prepared with estimated 120kg pure gold and 100kg silver that is imported from foreign countries and 670kg silk fibre which is brought from Italy.

The cover, inscribed with verses from the Holy Quran, is prepared by over 200 weaving experts in Dar-ul-Kiswa factory with the cost of millions Saudi riyals . While old Ghilaf e Kaaba would be divided into pieces and would be gifted to the foreign dignitaries.

The Governor of Makkah and other important officials and personalities attending the ceremony which started after Fajr namaz with the changing of the Ghilaf-e-Kaaba which would take several hours till completion.

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and comprises a journey to Makkah to perform religious rituals described in the Holy Quran.

