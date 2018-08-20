Qatar and Turkey central banks sign swap agreement

DUBAI: Qatar and Turkey´s central banks have signed a currency swap agreement to provide liquidity and support for financial stability, Qatar´s central bank said on Sunday, days after Turkey´s Gulf ally pledged $15 billion in support.

The agreement, which was signed by the heads of the two central banks on Friday, will establish a two-way currency exchange line, the Qatar Central Bank said in a statement posted on its website.

Qatar´s Emir this month approved a package of economic projects, investments and deposits for Turkey, giving a boost to the battered lira currency, which has been hit by a widening currency crisis.