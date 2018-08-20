Sun August 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Prime Minister Imran Khan promises sweeping reforms in inaugural address

Prime Minister Imran Khan promises sweeping reforms in inaugural address

Pompeo says 'time for peace' as Afghanistan announces ceasefire with Taliban

Pompeo says 'time for peace' as Afghanistan announces ceasefire with Taliban
Probable names of Usman Buzdar’s cabinet in Punjab

Probable names of Usman Buzdar’s cabinet in Punjab
Qatar and Turkey central banks sign swap agreement

Qatar and Turkey central banks sign swap agreement
Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf

Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf
I have returned loaded with love and warmth: Sidhu on return from Pakistan

I have returned loaded with love and warmth: Sidhu on return from Pakistan
Sindh’s cabinet takes oath

Sindh’s cabinet takes oath
Afghan president offers Taliban new provisional ceasefire

Afghan president offers Taliban new provisional ceasefire
Pakistan to work with Afghanistan for peace: PM

Pakistan to work with Afghanistan for peace: PM
Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

World

AFP
August 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Qatar and Turkey central banks sign swap agreement

DUBAI: Qatar and Turkey´s central banks have signed a currency swap agreement to provide liquidity and support for financial stability, Qatar´s central bank said on Sunday, days after Turkey´s Gulf ally pledged $15 billion in support.

The agreement, which was signed by the heads of the two central banks on Friday, will establish a two-way currency exchange line, the Qatar Central Bank said in a statement posted on its website.

Qatar´s Emir this month approved a package of economic projects, investments and deposits for Turkey, giving a boost to the battered lira currency, which has been hit by a widening currency crisis.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Pompeo says 'time for peace' as Afghanistan announces ceasefire with Taliban

Pompeo says 'time for peace' as Afghanistan announces ceasefire with Taliban
I have returned loaded with love and warmth: Sidhu on return from Pakistan

I have returned loaded with love and warmth: Sidhu on return from Pakistan
Afghan president offers Taliban new provisional ceasefire

Afghan president offers Taliban new provisional ceasefire
UK Labour Party chief congratulates PM Imran Khan

UK Labour Party chief congratulates PM Imran Khan
Load More load more

Spotlight

Anderson polishes off India as he closes on McGrath mark

Anderson polishes off India as he closes on McGrath mark
UK Labour Party chief congratulates PM Imran Khan

UK Labour Party chief congratulates PM Imran Khan
‘Sui Dhaaga’ makes Varun Dhawan a tailor to surprise his father

‘Sui Dhaaga’ makes Varun Dhawan a tailor to surprise his father
PTI forms govt in KP, Punjab, Center due to its vision: Zartaj Gull

PTI forms govt in KP, Punjab, Center due to its vision: Zartaj Gull

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'