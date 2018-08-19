Sat August 18, 2018
Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan
Pakistan

August 19, 2018

Imran Khan becomes PCB’s patron-in-chief

LAHORE: Imran Khan, who sworn in as 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan on Saturday, has become patron-in-chief of Pakistan Cricket Board.

The PCB has displaced photo of Imran Khan attired in white shalwar kameez suit and black waistcoat on its website as soon as Imran Khan took oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Khan was sworn in at a ceremony in Islamabad on Saturday, ushering in a new political era as the World Cup cricket hero officially took the reins of power in the nuclear-armed country.

The ceremony at the President´s House in the capital marks the end of decades of rotating leadership between the ousted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

