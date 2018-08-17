Fri August 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan set to become prime minister today

Imran Khan set to become prime minister today
Khan vs Bhutto

Khan vs Bhutto
Reviewing foreign policy

Reviewing foreign policy
The first 100 days

The first 100 days
Arrest warrants for Asif Zardari in money laundering scam

Arrest warrants for Asif Zardari in money laundering scam
Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?

Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?
Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan

Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan
Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon
Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win

Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win
Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nick Jonas and parents land in India for reported engagement ceremony

Priyanka Chopra’s in-laws from seven seas over have just landed on the Indian soil for  engagement ceremony reported to be held on Saturday.

The latest scoop on the Disney star Nick Jonas’s engagement with the Bollywood beauty queen Priyanka Chopra has suggested that the Jonas family is in India for an official betrothal of the star couple that is to be held on Saturday, reports revealed.

The news came after the Jumanji actor was spotted at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai accompanied by his parents Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise who could be seen holding a Tiffany & Co bag for the alleged engagement.

Reports have also revealed that the groom’s brothers Kevin, Joe and Frankie are set to arrive later today for the first formal meeting between the two families.

In spite of the duo remaining silent about their relationship since the beginning, their romance has become a topic of discussion all around the globe and was not confirmed until earlier this month when the Jonas brother thanked a fan for getting congratulated on the engagement by them. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Shah Rukh Khan pays rich tribute to Vajpayee

Shah Rukh Khan pays rich tribute to Vajpayee
After #MeToo, Hollywood women seize power behind TV camera

After #MeToo, Hollywood women seize power behind TV camera
Hollywood director Weir testifies in Cambodia ´spying´ trial

Hollywood director Weir testifies in Cambodia ´spying´ trial
Load More load more

Spotlight

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir
Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground

Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground
'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Photos & Videos

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post