Nick Jonas and parents land in India for reported engagement ceremony

Priyanka Chopra’s in-laws from seven seas over have just landed on the Indian soil for engagement ceremony reported to be held on Saturday.

The latest scoop on the Disney star Nick Jonas’s engagement with the Bollywood beauty queen Priyanka Chopra has suggested that the Jonas family is in India for an official betrothal of the star couple that is to be held on Saturday, reports revealed.

The news came after the Jumanji actor was spotted at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai accompanied by his parents Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise who could be seen holding a Tiffany & Co bag for the alleged engagement.

Reports have also revealed that the groom’s brothers Kevin, Joe and Frankie are set to arrive later today for the first formal meeting between the two families.

In spite of the duo remaining silent about their relationship since the beginning, their romance has become a topic of discussion all around the globe and was not confirmed until earlier this month when the Jonas brother thanked a fan for getting congratulated on the engagement by them.