Fri August 17, 2018
World

Web Desk
August 17, 2018

Passenger planes grounded after bomb threats in Argentina, Chile, Greece

PERU: Bomb threats reportedly forced several passenger planes to make  emergency landings in Argentina, Chile, Peru and Greece on Thursday.

Chile was forced to make landing of a LATAM Airlines passenger plane at an airport in southern Peru due to a bomb threat received by authorities, said Peru’s Transportation Ministry.

According to ministry, no one was hurt on LATAM flight 2369 and a team for deactivating explosives was notified.

“Right now the situation is under control,” it added in a statement on Twitter.


In another incident,   a German Condor Airways passenger plane made an emergency landing at Chania airport over an alleged bomb threat on board, local media reported.

The aircraft with more than 270 passengers was en route from Egypt’s Hurghada to Duesseldorf, according to Skai broadcaster.

All passengers and 11 crew members safely left the plane after the landing. The reports of the bomb threat are being checked by the police.

Local military officials say the Boeing 757 jet was escorted to Chania airport by two Greek air force F-16 fighters scrambled after the pilot reported the threat, and landed without incident late Thursday.

