Wed August 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Asad Qaiser, Qasim Suri elected NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker

Asad Qaiser, Qasim Suri elected NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker
White House condemns Turkey´s tariffs on US imports

White House condemns Turkey´s tariffs on US imports
PML-N joined assemblies to record protest on rigging, manipulation of elections 2018

PML-N joined assemblies to record protest on rigging, manipulation of elections 2018
Justin Trudeau underscores importance of Pakistan-Canada relations

Justin Trudeau underscores importance of Pakistan-Canada relations

Qatar promises $15 bn investment in Turkey: presidency

Qatar promises $15 bn investment in Turkey: presidency
Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK

Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK
Money laundering scandal: Anwar Majeed, close aide of Asif Zardari, arrested

Money laundering scandal: Anwar Majeed, close aide of Asif Zardari, arrested
Vote re-count in NA-131 to expose Imran Khan’s rigging: Saad

Vote re-count in NA-131 to expose Imran Khan’s rigging: Saad
KP Assemebly: PTI's Mushtaq Ghani Speaker, Mehmood Jan deputy

KP Assemebly: PTI's Mushtaq Ghani Speaker, Mehmood Jan deputy
Dams fund receives lukewarm response from expat Pakistanis

Dams fund receives lukewarm response from expat Pakistanis
Incoming and outgoing NA speakers fume female parliamentarians

Incoming and outgoing NA speakers fume female parliamentarians
Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana resigns

Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana resigns

World

REUTERS
August 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

White House condemns Turkey´s tariffs on US imports

WASHINGTON: The White House on Wednesday condemned Turkey´s doubling of tariffs on US cars, alcohol and tobacco imports, calling the action "a step in the wrong direction."

Turkey took the action in response to what it called the Trump´s administration´s attack on its economy. The United States doubled tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum last week, which contributed to a tumble in the Turkish lira.

"The tariffs from Turkey are certainly regrettable and a step in the wrong direction. The tariffs that the United States placed on Turkey were out of national security interest. Theirs are out of retaliation," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.

Tensions between the two NATO allies have been strained amid Turkey´s detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson. Turkey has accused Brunson of backing a coup attempt against Erdogan two years ago. In addition to its decision to ramp up tariffs on imports of Turkish steel and aluminum, the Trump administration earlier this month imposed sanctions on two top officials in Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's Cabinet as part of its efforts to pressure Turkey into freeing Brunson. Sanders said Brunson´s release would not lead to an easing in the tariffs, but that it could lead to an easing in sanctions.

"The tariffs that are in place on steel will not be removed with the release of pastor Brunson. The tariffs are specific to national security," she said. "The sanctions, however, that have been placed on Turkey are specific to pastor Brunson and others that we feel are being held unfairly, and we would consider that at that point," Sanders added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee is on life support

Former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee is on life support
Taliban withdraws protection from Red Cross in Afghanistan

Taliban withdraws protection from Red Cross in Afghanistan
Iran Supreme Leader admits mistake over nuclear talks in 2015

Iran Supreme Leader admits mistake over nuclear talks in 2015
Special Report: Why Facebook is losing the war on hate speech in Myanmar

Special Report: Why Facebook is losing the war on hate speech in Myanmar
Load More load more

Spotlight

Former Indian Test captain Ajit Wadekar dies at 77

Former Indian Test captain Ajit Wadekar dies at 77
Mira Rajput reacts to hate on her acting debut

Mira Rajput reacts to hate on her acting debut
Shahid Afridi greets Indians on Independence Day

Shahid Afridi greets Indians on Independence Day
Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Photos & Videos

Box Office report: 'The Meg' wins over 'Mission Impossible' with $32 million

Box Office report: 'The Meg' wins over 'Mission Impossible' with $32 million
Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre
Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show

Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat