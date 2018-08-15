Trump frustrated that Turkey has not released pastor: White House

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump is frustrated that Turkey has not released US pastor Andrew Brunson, according to the White House, which is ratcheting up pressure on Ankara to free him after two years of detention.

"The president has a great deal of frustration on the fact that Pastor Brunson has not been released as well as the fact that other US citizens and employees of diplomatic facilities have not been released," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said at a briefing.