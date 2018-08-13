Sun August 12, 2018
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

The future is near

Reinventing Pakistan – again

Fix the export mix

Turkish lira plunges to new record low in Asia Pacific trade

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan

Blast near DPO office kills one in Chaman

More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail

Free Punjab, End Indian occupation: Hundreds of Sikhs rally in London

World

REUTERS
August 13, 2018

Turkish lira plunges to new record low in Asia Pacific trade

ISTANBUL: The Turkish lira sank to a fresh record low of 7.24 to the dollar in early Asia Pacific trade, as investor worries over the state of the economy and deteriorating ties with the United States continued to drag down the currency.

By 1903 GMT on Sunday - early Monday morning in the Asia Pacific - the lira was at 7.06 against the dollar, after touching 7.24 earlier.

The Turkish lira has lost about 40 percent of its value this year, largely over worries about President Tayyip Erdogan´s influence over the economy, his repeated calls for lower interest rates in the face of high inflation, and a row with the United States.

