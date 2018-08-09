Sabri takes legal action against Indian composers for copying “Tajdar e Haram”

KARACHI: The song that was originally performed by the Sabri Brothers hailed a lot of fame for the divine composition and lyrics was recently copied by Indian composers in the upcoming John Abraham’s movie, “Satyameva Jayate”.

On August 8, the head of the Sabri clan Shumail Maqbool Sabri, managed to send a legal notice to T-series demanding compensation for stealing their property.

He added on how the music belongs to his mother but it’s the men who roved into Qawwali business therefore he has all the copyrights.

“In the past, whenever my father’s songs were used, we were never given any royalties. It was also very disappointing to watch the video of the Bollywood remake which was originally supposed to be a holy track,” Shumail told a local English daily.

The Qawwal, however, said he looks forward to an immediate response from legal institutions.