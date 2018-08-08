Wed August 08, 2018
World

Web Desk
August 8, 2018

Indian troops martyr four youth in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Indian troops martyred at least four youth in Baramulla district of Indian occupied Kashmir, rasing the toll to six in two days.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were martyred during a cordon and search operation jointly launched by Indian army in the upper reaches of Rafiabad area of the district.

Indian troops also used gunship helicopters in the operation.

Meanwhile, massive protests erupted after Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Gudoora area of Pulwama district, today. The troops used brute force for dispersing the protesters triggering clashes in the area.

