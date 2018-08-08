Wed August 08, 2018
World

Web Desk
August 8, 2018

Pakistani balloons prompt police, intelligence probe in India

BIKANER: Police and Intelligence agencies in India have launched a probe into recovery of Pakistani balloons in the country’s Rajasthan state, a media report said.

Two balloons with words 'Pakistan and I Love' written on them were recovered in Sriganganagar district, according to NDTV.

The villagers informed the police about the balloons, SHO Raisighnagar police station Majid Khan said.

Police and CID officials are investigating the matter, he added.

On Sunday, a balloon with Pakistani flag tied with it was found in 19 BB village in the Padampur police station area of Sriganganagar district, which shares the international border with Pakistan, according to the report.

The balloon had 'Azadi Mubarak' seal in Urdu and an address of Bahawalpur in Pakistan, SHO Padampur police station Rameshwar Lal said today.

He said the matter was being investigated jointly by police and intelligence officers.

