Daily horoscope for Wednesday, August 8, 2018





What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

You’re particularly skilled when talking to others today, especially in group situations. Conversations with neighbors and siblings will be very positive.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

In one way, this is an excellent day for business and commerce. Nevertheless, just fill your data bank and postpone major expenditures or important decisions until tomorrow.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

The Moon is in your sign today, dancing beautifully with fair Venus, which makes you social and eager to explore more of life. Do anything that broadens your horizons.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

You feel secretly pleased about something today, and this could be because you sense that your security or financial situation will improve because of the support of others. Let’s hope you’re right.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

All your dealings with members of the general public will be positive today. Similarly, relationships with partners and close friends will be smooth. Enjoy some lighthearted fun!

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

On the whole, this is an easygoing day at work; however, avoid making important decisions until tomorrow. Just go with the flow and keep things light with co-workers.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Do something that makes you feel like you’re getting more out of life today. You want to learn something new or have a little adventure. (Just avoid major purchases.)

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Discussions about shared property, taxes, debt and anything you own jointly with others will go smoothly today. Nevertheless, this is a poor day to sign documents or agree to anything important. Wait until tomorrow.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

With the Moon opposite your sign today, you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. Just accept this. It’s not a big deal. In fact, people are cooperative.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Things will go smoothly at work today, especially with co-workers. You can boost your income or make inroads with others; however, postpone important decisions until tomorrow.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a fun, creative day! Enjoy good times with others. Sports events, playful activities with children and romantic escapes will delight. (Guaranteed.)

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Focus on home, family and domestic activities today. Discussions with a female relative, especially Mom, will be significant. Keep things light. Postpone major expenditures and important decisions until tomorrow.