Wed August 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad

Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad
Pakistan: a new beginning

Pakistan: a new beginning
Their war, our guilt

Their war, our guilt
Urban flood resilience

Urban flood resilience
Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh

Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh
Opposition parties protest ‘rigging’ today

Opposition parties protest ‘rigging’ today
Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park

Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park
Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates
CEC ‘slept’ through polling day

CEC ‘slept’ through polling day
SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants

SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants
PML-N cabinet didn't issue NOC to Gen Raheel for Saudi job

PML-N cabinet didn't issue NOC to Gen Raheel for Saudi job
Army chief, Russian deputy defence minister discuss security cooperation

Army chief, Russian deputy defence minister discuss security cooperation

World

Web Desk
August 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Daily horoscope for Wednesday, August 8, 2018


What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

You’re particularly skilled when talking to others today, especially in group situations. Conversations with neighbors and siblings will be very positive.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

In one way, this is an excellent day for business and commerce. Nevertheless, just fill your data bank and postpone major expenditures or important decisions until tomorrow.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

The Moon is in your sign today, dancing beautifully with fair Venus, which makes you social and eager to explore more of life. Do anything that broadens your horizons.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

You feel secretly pleased about something today, and this could be because you sense that your security or financial situation will improve because of the support of others. Let’s hope you’re right.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

All your dealings with members of the general public will be positive today. Similarly, relationships with partners and close friends will be smooth. Enjoy some lighthearted fun!

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

On the whole, this is an easygoing day at work; however, avoid making important decisions until tomorrow. Just go with the flow and keep things light with co-workers.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Do something that makes you feel like you’re getting more out of life today. You want to learn something new or have a little adventure. (Just avoid major purchases.)

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Discussions about shared property, taxes, debt and anything you own jointly with others will go smoothly today. Nevertheless, this is a poor day to sign documents or agree to anything important. Wait until tomorrow.

SAGITTARIUS 

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

With the Moon opposite your sign today, you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. Just accept this. It’s not a big deal. In fact, people are cooperative.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Things will go smoothly at work today, especially with co-workers. You can boost your income or make inroads with others; however, postpone important decisions until tomorrow.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a fun, creative day! Enjoy good times with others. Sports events, playful activities with children and romantic escapes will delight. (Guaranteed.)

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Focus on home, family and domestic activities today. Discussions with a female relative, especially Mom, will be significant. Keep things light. Postpone major expenditures and important decisions until tomorrow.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Canada to ask allies to help cool Saudi dispute; US offers no aid

Canada to ask allies to help cool Saudi dispute; US offers no aid
Iraq to reluctantly comply with US sanctions on Iran: PM

Iraq to reluctantly comply with US sanctions on Iran: PM
Egypt says it supports Saudi Arabia in rights row with Canada

Egypt says it supports Saudi Arabia in rights row with Canada
West Hollywood council says Trump´s Walk of Fame star must go

West Hollywood council says Trump´s Walk of Fame star must go
Load More load more

Spotlight

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title
Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory

Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory
WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

West Hollywood council says Trump´s Walk of Fame star must go

West Hollywood council says Trump´s Walk of Fame star must go

Photos & Videos

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all
Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats

Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats
Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!

Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!
'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen

'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen