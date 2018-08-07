Tue August 07, 2018
Imran Khan appears before NAB in helicopter case

Pak-India water dispute: New govt to approach WB again

Massive corruption in Punjab Energy Company revealed

JUI-F to block Karachi’s entry, exit points to protest ‘rigging’ in elections

Over Rs35 bn laundering: CJP hints at Panama-like JIT for Zardari, Faryal

Pakistan may fail to persuade IMF for bailout, says EIU

Did PTI, MQM agree to abolish job quota regime in MoU?

US revives Iran sanctions

Canada likely to award preferential trade partner status to Pakistan

Traditional politics to invite people’s wrath: Imran

No objection to Iran-Pakistan gas project: EU

Army chief, Russian deputy defence minister discuss security cooperation

World

Web Desk
August 7, 2018

Malala leaves New Zealand cricketer starstuck

Pakistan’s pride Malala Yousafzai after meeting New Zealand’s acclaimed cricketer James Franklin on Tuesday, left the sportsman star struck.

The former cricketer had taken to Twitter to share a laudatory post for the young Pakistani activist where the two had met up in Chester for the Global 8 side T20 league, Last Man Stands.

“Very humbled to meet the 2014 Nobel Prize Laureate @Malala today @LastManStands in Chester” stated Franklin’s tweet.

The 21 year old Nobel Laureate has, at various points in the past, articulated her interest towards the sport, from cheering on the Pakistani team from the bleachers at Lord’s to even becoming part of the cricket team at Oxford University where she is presently enrolled. 

