Malala leaves New Zealand cricketer starstuck

Pakistan’s pride Malala Yousafzai after meeting New Zealand’s acclaimed cricketer James Franklin on Tuesday, left the sportsman star struck.

The former cricketer had taken to Twitter to share a laudatory post for the young Pakistani activist where the two had met up in Chester for the Global 8 side T20 league, Last Man Stands.

“Very humbled to meet the 2014 Nobel Prize Laureate @Malala today @LastManStands in Chester” stated Franklin’s tweet.

The 21 year old Nobel Laureate has, at various points in the past, articulated her interest towards the sport, from cheering on the Pakistani team from the bleachers at Lord’s to even becoming part of the cricket team at Oxford University where she is presently enrolled.