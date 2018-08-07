'Mission: Impossible' continues dominance at box office





LOS ANGELES: Tom Cruise's "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" continues its journey of success by notching a second straight week atop the box office in North American theaters, industry data showed on Monday.

According to Exhibitor Relations, Tom Cruise-starrer Fallout," the sixth stunt-filled edition in the popular "M:I" franchise, took in $35.3 million in its second weekend of release, putting its total so far at $124.8 million, .

Critics and audiences have warmed to the film, in which Cruise again does his own vertigo-inducing, cliff-hanging, exploding-car stunts.

Disney´s live-animated hybrid "Christopher Robin", which tells the story of Winnie the Pooh´s now grown-up and stressed-out friend and how he reunites with his old stuffed friend, debuted in second place at $24.6 million.

Action comedy flick "The Spy Who Dumped Me," was at third with $12.1 million.

It stars Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon as friends being chased frantically through Europe after a former boyfriend turns out to be a CIA agent with a pack of killers hot on his trail.

The star power of "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" -- with a toe-tapping ABBA soundtrack and gorgeous Greek scenery, albeit less-than-stellar reviews -- helped keep the film afloat in fourth place.

The sequel starring Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Cher and Pierce Brosnan took in $9 million, and has a North American total so far of $91.2 million.

In fifth was Sony´s "The Equalizer 2," with superstar Denzel Washington playing the part of a quiet former black-ops agent who is drawn back into action to avenge a friend´s death. Its take was $8.8 million in its third week out.

Weekend´s top 10:

"Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" ($8.0 million)

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" ($6.4 million)

"The Darkest Minds" ($5.8 million)

"Incredibles 2" ($5 million)

"Teen Titans Go! To the Movies" ($4.8 million)