Sun August 05, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
August 5, 2018

Imran will win cricket fans’ love if he works with Najam Sethi: Javed Afridi

Javed Afridi suggested Imran Khan not to find a replacement of chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Sethi as he is doing remarkably well for Pakistan cricket.

The owner of cricket franchise Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League (PSL), tweeted on Sunday to chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan, who is expected to be the new prime minister of the country.

He said in his tweet: “najamsethi has performed remarkably as PCB/PSL Chairman. PM @ImranKhanPTI will win love of cricket fans if he worked with him to further uplift PCB/PSL. Personally acknowledged his 24/7 efforts for the revival of cricket and bringing back cricket into our home grounds”.

Afridi is a  business executive and entrepreneur, who is  a wellknown promoter of cricket in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Once he had said in an interview that  "Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are close to my heart, and I want to develop the infrastructure around the game in my homeland".

