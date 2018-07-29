Sun July 29, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 29, 2018

Canadian minister lauds Imran Khan's victory speech

TORONTO: Canadian Immigration Minister praised Imran Khan’s victory speech and said that he would invest in Pakistan just for Imran.

He was speaking at an awards distribution ceremony of a Pakistani entertainment TV channel here on Saturday night.

The minister also expressed the wish to strengthen ties between Canada and Pakistan.

The 6th annual Hum Awards were given to Pakistani industry of film, fashion, music and TV dramas in a colourful ceremony.

The show was held for the first time in North America. The cities of Karachi, Dubai and Lahore have all hosted previous shows.

