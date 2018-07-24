Tue July 24, 2018
Fashion

AFP
July 24, 2018

Ivanka Trump announces closure of namesake fashion brand

NEW YORK: Ivanka Trump on Tuesday announced the closure of her namesake clothing, footwear and accessories brand, which had become a target of opponents of her father President Donald Trump.

After experiencing a sharp rise in sales in 2016, the brand suffered a backlash after her father took office, and has been dropped by several retail chains.

Ivanka currently serves as an aide to her president father, and she has faced criticism about possible conflicts of interest with her business.

