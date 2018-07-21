Karachi overview: PTI's Ali Zaidi reveals JIT report of Uzair Baloch

KARACHI: PTI leader Ali Haider Zaidi has unveiled the JIT report of Uzair Baloch and Nisar Morai that questions the possession of sugar mills.

Uzair Baloch committed murders on the orders of police officials, it said.

The JIT report further mentions the names of all the slain individuals, states Zaidi.

"I want to tell the public that murderers are now coming to ask them for votes," he stated.

He went on to state that PPP President of Karachi Division Saeed Ghani has already mentioned that he has read the JIT report when he himself has just received it.

"This was not even read by the High Court judge, how have you already read it?" he questioned. "These criminals sit in the assembly and talk about legislation," he alleged.