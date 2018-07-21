Sat July 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Karachi overview: PTI's Ali Zaidi reveals JIT report of Uzair Baloch

KARACHI: PTI leader Ali Haider Zaidi has unveiled the JIT report of Uzair Baloch and Nisar Morai that questions the possession of sugar mills.

Uzair Baloch committed murders on the orders of police officials, it said.

The JIT report further mentions the names of all the slain individuals, states Zaidi.

"I want to tell the public that murderers are now coming to ask them for votes," he stated.

He went on to state that PPP President of Karachi Division Saeed Ghani has already mentioned that he has read the JIT report when he himself has just received it.

 "This was not even read by the High Court judge, how have you already read it?" he questioned. "These criminals sit in the assembly and talk about legislation," he alleged. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Waseem Akram unveils his endorsement for upcoming polls

Waseem Akram unveils his endorsement for upcoming polls
Islamabad updates: ECP to hold surprise audit of postal ballot

Islamabad updates: ECP to hold surprise audit of postal ballot
Helicopter crash lands at Peshawar airport, injuring two

Helicopter crash lands at Peshawar airport, injuring two

ECP issues notice to three more politicians for using indecent language

ECP issues notice to three more politicians for using indecent language

Load More load more