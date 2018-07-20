Thu July 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
July 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Israeli army unveils new 'dual-use' tank

JERUSALEM: The Israeli army on Thursday revealed details of a new tank it was developing, designed more for use in guerrilla warfare conditions.

The Merkava 4 Barak, scheduled to be operational in three years, will be the latest of the Israeli Merkava tank series, which has traditionally focused on combatting the conventional forces of neighbouring Arab states.

The military said the new model reflected an understanding that the theatres of conflict it faces are changing.

"The enemy won´t necessarily be states and armies, but rather an enemy that uses people," Brigadier General Guy Hasson, head of the army´s armoured corps, said.

The "dual-use" tank contains technologies including a sensor system that gives its commander a full view of the surroundings in his helmet.

The model -- which will also be equipped with a computer system based on artificial intelligence -- is designed to be more secure in the confines of guerilla clashes.

The Israeli military has been using tanks along the border with Gaza, as tensions have risen during months of protests and clashes that have left over 140 Palestinians dead.

Israeli tanks have fired on positions belonging to Gaza´s rulers Hamas, as well as individuals accused of attempting to infiltrate into Israel.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Xi arrives in Abu Dhabi after China signs deals with UAE

Xi arrives in Abu Dhabi after China signs deals with UAE
India issues fresh warning to WhatsApp over lynching deaths

India issues fresh warning to WhatsApp over lynching deaths
Egypt archaeologists find 4,500-year-old pottery workshop

Egypt archaeologists find 4,500-year-old pottery workshop
Trump slams EU over $5 billion fine on Google

Trump slams EU over $5 billion fine on Google
Load More load more