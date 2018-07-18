Wed July 18, 2018
World

AFP
July 18, 2018

10 civilians killed in Yemen shelling: MSF

Aden -Ten civilians were killed in bombardment of a crowded market and homes in western Yemen, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and local sources said Wednesday.

A shell struck a market in Taez, a city just inland from the Red Sea port of Mokha and under siege by Yemen´s Huthi rebels, MSF said on Twitter.

The medical charity did not specify when the attack took place nor who was responsible.

Another seven civilians, including two women and a child, were killed Wednesday in Duraihimi to the north by rounds of mortar fire also blamed on Huthi fighters, local sources said.

They said the bodies were pulled out from the rubble of two destroyed homes, as medics at nearby Khokha hospital confirmed the casualties.

Allied with Iran, the northern Huthis are locked in a war against the government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi, who is backed by a powerful military alliance led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Nearly 10,000 people have been killed in the Yemen conflict since 2015, when Saudi Arabia and its allies joined the government´s fight against the Huthis. More than 2,200 of them were children.

The conflict has pushed the impoverished country to the brink of famine, triggering what the United Nations says is the world´s worst single humanitarian crisis.

