Akward moment from Trump-Queen Elizabeth meeting stirs social media frenzy

A moment from US President Donald Trump's meeting on Friday with Queen Elizabeth II has caused social media frenzy.

A video widely circulating on the social media shows US leader walking in front of the Queen.

The US president appeared to be clueless about Queen's presence behind him as he slightly walked ahead of her before suddenly stopping and cutting her path.



Trump's critics mocked him for what they said lacking class and manners .

AFP adds

Tens of thousands of people turned central London into a sea of protest Friday against the US president, whose four-day visit to Britain has been marred by his extraordinary attack on Prime Minister Theresa May´s Brexit strategy.

The streets of the capital were packed with placard-waving, slogan-singing demonstrators, intent on showing their vehement disapproval of the divisive American leader, in one of the biggest British protests in recent memory.



