Sat July 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
July 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Akward moment from Trump-Queen Elizabeth meeting stirs social media frenzy

A moment from US President Donald Trump's meeting on Friday with Queen Elizabeth II has caused social media frenzy.

A video widely circulating on the social media shows US leader walking in front of the Queen.

The US president appeared to be clueless about Queen's presence behind him as he slightly walked ahead of her before suddenly stopping and cutting her path.

Trump's critics mocked him for what they said lacking  class and manners .

AFP adds

 Tens of thousands of people turned central London into a sea of protest Friday against the US president, whose four-day visit to Britain has been marred by his extraordinary attack on Prime Minister Theresa May´s Brexit strategy.

The streets of the capital were packed with placard-waving, slogan-singing demonstrators, intent on showing their vehement disapproval of the divisive American leader, in one of the biggest British protests in recent memory.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Germany stands with Pakistan in fight against terrorism: Merkel

Germany stands with Pakistan in fight against terrorism: Merkel
'Earthquake likely to kill thousands in Israel greater threat than Iran, Hamas'

'Earthquake likely to kill thousands in Israel greater threat than Iran, Hamas'
When fake news sparks violence: India grapples with online rumours

When fake news sparks violence: India grapples with online rumours
Apple partners with Malala Fund to further girls’ education in Latin-America

Apple partners with Malala Fund to further girls’ education in Latin-America
Load More load more