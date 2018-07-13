Stormy Daniels was arrested mistakenly, US police admits responsibility

Adult films star Stormy Daniels’s arrest Wednesday night has been declared a ‘mistake’ and the motivation behind Ms Daniels’s arrest will be reviewed, her attorney Michael Avenatti announced.

In a statement released by the internal police, Stephanie Clifford, known for her stage name Stormy Daniels, was arrested mistakenly on their misinterpretation of a gesture as illegal sexual interaction with the patrons, which happened during her performance at a two-night gig in Ohio’s strip club Sirens.



Ohio law provides that no person who “regularly appears nude or seminude” on the premises of a sexually oriented business can knowingly “touch a patron”, a source mentioned.



The police official involved has accepted responsibility in the matter .



According to Ohio police chief Kim Jacobs, the motivation behind Ms Daniels’s arrest will be reviewed, whereas charges have already been annulled.

Avenatti, Ms Stormy's attorney in her allegations against US president Donald Trump, contended the earlier arrest as a ‘setup’ and ‘politically motivated’.

"I am pleased to report that the charges against my client @stormydaniels have been dismissed in their entirety (below motion was just granted). I want to thank Joe Gibson & his colleagues at the prosecutors ofc for their professionalism starting with our first call early this am," Avenatti tweeted.



