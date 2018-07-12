India beat England by eight wickets in 1st ODI

Nottingham, United Kingdom -India beat England by eight wickets in the first one-day international at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav took an ODI-best six for 25 as England were dismissed for just 268 after India captain Virat Kohli won the toss.

India finished on 269 for two, with Rohit Sharma making an unbeaten 137 as his side won with nearly 10 overs to spare.

Victory saw India take a 1-0 lead in a three-match series that continues at Lord´s on Saturday.