Thu July 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
July 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

India beat England by eight wickets in 1st ODI

Nottingham, United Kingdom -India beat England by eight wickets in the first one-day international at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav took an ODI-best six for 25 as England were dismissed for just 268 after India captain Virat Kohli won the toss.

x
Advertisement

India finished on 269 for two, with Rohit Sharma making an unbeaten 137 as his side won with nearly 10 overs to spare.

Victory saw India take a 1-0 lead in a three-match series that continues at Lord´s on Saturday.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Six star Kuldeep Yadav leaves England in a spin

Six star Kuldeep Yadav leaves England in a spin
Serena to face Kerber in Wimbledon final

Serena to face Kerber in Wimbledon final
Eiffel Tower to close for open-air World Cup broadcast

Eiffel Tower to close for open-air World Cup broadcast
Five things to know about Croatia

Five things to know about Croatia
Load More load more