Reham Khan book published online

Reham Khan book, that had been in the midst of numerous controversies ever since it started taking shape, has been published online and its e-version is now available for readers on Amazon.com.

The book had been alleged to act as a ploy to deter Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran's Khan's reputation ahead of the upcoming general elections of July 25.

Amazon's description about the book is as follows:

"Reham Khan was born in Libya in the 1970s to an educated, affluent Pakistani-origin family. Her eventful life took her from Gaddafi's Libya to the Zia years in Pakistan and thence to England as a teenage bride before she returned to Pakistan in her 40s. It’s a life of extraordinary contrasts: both a brutal marriage and domestic abuse, but also the rebuilding of a life, the raising of three children and subsequent media success. And in recent years the contrasts have continued: Reham has built a successful career as a broadcast journalist and anchor, and has established herself as a powerful media force in the UK and Pakistan - but also, after years of struggle, she now finds herself in the midst of a complex web of politics, deceit and intrigue.



This story touches on sensitive issues, both political and social, and the author has had to resist extreme bullying, harassment and life-threatening situations to bring it to you. There are powerful people who do not want you to hear it – because it shows all too clearly that there are those in political office in Pakistan, and all over the world, who are not driven by a desire to serve the public but rather by venal ambition.



The miracle of Reham’s story is that, throughout it all, this housewife-turned-journalist-turned-social-activist has managed to balance her work with her primary role of being a mother. She shows us the challenges that a woman can overcome when she wants more from life than tradition expects of her.

This is a story of survival with a smile."