Thu July 12, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 12, 2018

Top Zimbabwean mufti responds to Reham Khan’s ‘bearded’ Twitter photo

Jemima speaks out against Reham Khan’s ‘libellous’ book

LONDON: Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that she had been...

Reham Khan's book is damning indictment of Imran's character, says journalist after interview

Reham Khan book is finally  available for readers  who have been anxiously waiting  for its release following a fierce  debate  on the social media about  its controversial content.

Authored by the former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, the book's Kindle version is now available on Amazon.com.

Reham Khan book published online

Reham Khan book, that had been in the midst of numerous controversies ever since it started taking shape, has been published online and its e-version is now available for readers on Amazon.com

Geo News anchor Munib Farooq  has  conducted  interview of the author which would be aired today.

Speaking at Geo TV's morning show, Farooq said the book is a far cry from what  has been earlier discussed on the social media.

He, however, went on to say that the book is  damning  indictment of  Imran Khan's  character.

According to Farooq, hundreds of pages  give detailed accounts of the  period during which she remained Khan's wife.

Asked to what extent the book could  impact Khan's  election campaign,  the  journalist said it wouldn't make any difference  because   the voters who likes Khan are  not going to change their decision.

Munib Farooq said after the interview when he candidly asked Reham Khan whether she was satisfied with the contents of the book knowing that she will be answerable to Allah the woman said she was satisfied with whatever she has penned. 

