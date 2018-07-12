Reham Khan's book is damning indictment of Imran's character, says journalist after interview

Reham Khan book is finally available for readers who have been anxiously waiting for its release following a fierce debate on the social media about its controversial content.



Authored by the former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, the book's Kindle version is now available on Amazon.com.

Interview

Geo News anchor Munib Farooq has conducted interview of the author which would be aired today.

Speaking at Geo TV's morning show, Farooq said the book is a far cry from what has been earlier discussed on the social media.

He, however, went on to say that the book is damning indictment of Imran Khan's character.

According to Farooq, hundreds of pages give detailed accounts of the period during which she remained Khan's wife.

Asked to what extent the book could impact Khan's election campaign, the journalist said it wouldn't make any difference because the voters who likes Khan are not going to change their decision.

Munib Farooq said after the interview when he candidly asked Reham Khan whether she was satisfied with the contents of the book knowing that she will be answerable to Allah the woman said she was satisfied with whatever she has penned.