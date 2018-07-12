Thu July 12, 2018
World

Web Desk
July 11, 2018

Malala Fund advances to provide girls' free education in Brazil

Women’s rights activist Malala Yousufzai on Wednesday announced her initiative to fund for girls’ free education in Brazil.

The Malala Fund keen of generating funds for 12 years of free education for girls, has taken its toll to Brazil to support 1.5 million girls out of school in the country.

“Proud to announce we're investing in girls' education in Brazil. More than 1.5 million girls are out of school in this country - and they deserve the chance to choose their own future,” the Malala Fund founder announced on Twitter.

“Malala Fund is bringing our fight for girls’ education to Brazil — where more than 1.5m girls are out of school due to poverty, racism and violence. And, indigenous and Afro-Brazilian girls miss out most. http://mala.la/2m7YAoL"


